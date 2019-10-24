KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Axel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Axel, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Axel is a 9-month-old white and brindle pup who has been with LAS since June.
He has a lot of energy and enjoys the company of other dogs. He has also already been neutered.
Axel’s adoption fees for Thursday, Oct. 24, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
