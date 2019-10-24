Lubbock County Expo Center planned to be open in late 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Its been a year since Lubbock County votes gave the go-ahead to build a new state-of-the-art arena in light of the demolition of the municipal coliseum. Now, the chairman of the steering committee is telling us they are on track, but its been a process.
“We want this to be the right facility and we want this to be done right the first time so there’s process has at times been taking a little longer than we thought, but it’s the right process,” said Randy Jordan, chairman of the steering committee for the Lubbock County Expo Center.
Right now the Lubbock County Expo Center hasn’t broken ground yet, but they plan to within the next few months.
“I just want the people to know that we are moving forward. We’re feeling really good about the project working in junction with the with the county,” said Jordan.
On 133 acres of empty land near North University and the Loop will be where the Lubbock County Expo Center will come to life. A location Jordan says is a great one.
“Its a prime location, good accessibility, great visibility, and as important as anything, it was affordable. We’re excited about this location,” said Jordan.
The plan to pay for the $50 million price tag on the expo center will be split in half. Half will be paid off by the hotel/motel tax and the other will be paid by private fundraising. Jordan says not a dime of this will be paid by local tax payers.
“This has been a great journey. You’re going to love it once it’s done, but be patient with us during this journey,” he said.
The plan is to have the arena open by late 2021.
