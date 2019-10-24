Lubbock Music NOW 2019 Music Showcase and CD release event Thursday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Musicians are an integral part of culture in West Texas and for the fourth year in a row, one event seeks to ensure their music is heard.
An assembly of all-local artists are ready to release their work to the public in a free event at the Cactus Theater.
The Lubbock Music NOW project is a compilation album made up entirely of locally produced music. Submitted tracks are judged by several former and/or current members of the Texas branch of The Recording Academy (Texas Grammy Board). Selected tracks are used on the current year’s Lubbock Music NOW CD.
According to the CivicLubbock.com website, the event will be Thursday, October 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. No tickets are needed for the CD release.
Scheduled to perform are Dustin Garrett, Phantom Wilds, Booga Bradshaw, Jerry Serrano, Jim Dixon, Derek Bohl, Alicia Morgan, Hannah Jackson, Madelyn Mandry and SPUR 327.
An After Party Jam is planned at the Blue Light following the release, normal cover charges may apply at that location.
Below is the list of this year’s winners (including song title):
- Alejandro (Muchismo) Sanchez – “La Cancion de las Sirenas”
- Alicia Morgan – “Parts”
- Alma Quartet – “Open Your Heart”
- Austin McManus – “Good Intentions”
- Bo Garza – “As Close to Heaven”
- Booga Bradshaw – “Greatest of My Time”
- Caleb Green – “Waiting on You”
- David Morgan & BadFelon – “PPL”
- Derek Bohl – “Disease”
- Downtown City Radio – “LAX”
- Dustin Garrett – “I Cry”
- Hannah Jackson – “Story of Us”
- Janette B – “Here You Go”
- Jerry Serrano – “Vintage Wine”
- Jim Dixon – “Back to Blue”
- Kenna Danielle – “Black & Blue”
- Madelyn Mandry – “Shadows”
- Phantom Wilds – “Wildfire”
- Spur 327 Band – “One for the Road"
Lubbock Music NOW 2018 is available for purchase locally at The Buddy Holly Center, The Tornado Gallery, Ralph’s Records and the BARNES & NOBLE on the Texas Tech campus; as well as on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.
For more information and details on where to purchase albums of previous years, visit CivicLubbock.com
