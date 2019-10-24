Man attacked by dogs at Dupree Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is encouraging people in the community to be careful around unfamiliar dogs after he was attacked earlier this week while walking around his neighborhood.
6 am Monday morning, Glenn Siemens was getting some exercise in his neighborhood.
“I was very scared, you know, I have two kids at home. I was just going on a walk, I didn’t expect to have anything like that to happen to me, I wasn’t prepared for that,” Siemens said.
He said he saw what looked like two pit bulls coming toward him from across the street. One gray, one brown and both wearing chain collars.
“I thought they were just going to sniff me and go away, but they got over there and immediately started nipping at me and biting me,” Siemens said.
Siemens said it took 20 minutes before the dogs got distracted and he was able to get away.
“I wound up a block and a half down the street under a streetlight, a couple of people were running by and walking by, nobody stopped to help me,” Siemens said.
Siemens called the police and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for severe lacerations in his legs. There, a Lubbock Animal Services officer met him to complete a bite report.
“We then went to the location the bite happened and patrolled for the dogs. We’re patrolling it twice a day, and we have not located the owner or the dogs yet,” Steven Green, director of Lubbock Animal Services, said.
Siemens said he feels lucky. He said it could have happened to a child.
“There is a school two blocks from there, Halloween’s coming up, everybody’s going to be trick-or-treating,” Siemens said.
Siemens said he hopes the dogs will be located before somebody else gets hurt.
“I don’t think somebody might be so lucky next time,” Siemens said.
The breed of dog has not been confirmed, but Siemens said he believes it was a gray and a brown pit bull with chain collars.
If you see them, you are encouraged to call Lubbock Animal Services 806-775-2057.
