Muleshoe police warn of major accident on US 84 east of Bailey County

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - Muleshoe police are warning drivers about a major accident in the westbound lanes of US 84 just east of Bailey County.
DPS tells us a truck tractor with a semi trailer was traveling east on US 84 near the Lamb County Line when the driver hit a slick spot in the roadway and lost control.
The truck entered the center median and began to jackknife. The tractor and trailer began to roll and came to rest on its side in the westbound lanes.
Fortunately, the driver was not injured.
As of 3:45 p.m., TxDOT is redirecting westbound traffic onto the eastbound side while wreckers clear the scene.
Police recommend travelers take an alternate route on Thursday afternoon, and they want to remind all drivers to watch out for wet, icy road conditions.
