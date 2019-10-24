NAAG cites ‘toxic political environment’ as reason to not renew contract with county as Medical Examiner

With regard to the pending investigations, I requested that the County Medical Examiner’s Office prepare a detailed, written request describing the information it is seeking as well as how it proposes the information be transferred. Simply by way of example, we discussed that if the County requests that specimen slides be shipped from NAAG’s office to another location, the County must propose how the material is to be shipped, how it will be safeguarded during shipment, how chain of custody will be maintained, and how the associated costs will be paid. Moreover, it must be confirmed that the Texas Rangers, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Attorney have been advised of any requested transfers.