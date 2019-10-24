Texas Tech vs Kansas: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

"Speedy guy. He knows how to make plays," linebacker Evan Rambo said. "He knows where to find the holes. He knows how to run the ball. He knows how to use his strengths to beat teams and beat opponents. He works in that offense very well. And beside him, they have a good quarterback. He knows how to make plays on his own and get his receivers to get the ball. So we just gotta deal with that. But it starts within us, once again, executing our assignments, getting our techniques right and just owning up to locking down and being as explosive as we can to get out there and make plays."