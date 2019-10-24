WANTED: Lubbock police searching for suspects caught on camera

Can you help us identify these male suspects?! First up, we have a suspect who uses stolen credit cards to purchase several things from different locations. Next, we have a male suspect who left Walmart without paying for items. Do you recognize him? Last, we have a male suspect enter a 7-11 and demand money from the registers and took cigarettes. If you have any information or recognize any of these suspects, please call Crime Line at 741-1000. You can remain anoynomous and may even be eligible for a cash reward! #TippinAintSnitchin