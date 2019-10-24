WANTED: Lubbock police searching for suspects caught on camera

Lubbock police are asking for your help to identify these suspects caught on camera. (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Digital | October 24, 2019 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 3:00 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for your help to identify these suspects caught on camera.

Can you help us identify these male suspects?! First up, we have a suspect who uses stolen credit cards to purchase several things from different locations. Next, we have a male suspect who left Walmart without paying for items. Do you recognize him? Last, we have a male suspect enter a 7-11 and demand money from the registers and took cigarettes. If you have any information or recognize any of these suspects, please call Crime Line at 741-1000. You can remain anoynomous and may even be eligible for a cash reward! #TippinAintSnitchin

The first suspect was seen using credit cards stolen from a vehicle in the 4500 block of 36th Street back on Oct. 7. Police say he used the cards at several different locations.

The second suspect was seen exiting Walmart at 4215 South Loop 289 without paying for items.

The third suspect entered at 7-Eleven at 2902 4th Street around 4 a.m. on Oct. 15, instructed the cashier to open the registers and stole money and cigarettes.

If you recognize any of these suspects police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

