WANTED: Lubbock police searching for suspects caught on camera

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for your help to identify these suspects caught on camera.
The first suspect was seen using credit cards stolen from a vehicle in the 4500 block of 36th Street back on Oct. 7. Police say he used the cards at several different locations.
The second suspect was seen exiting Walmart at 4215 South Loop 289 without paying for items.
The third suspect entered at 7-Eleven at 2902 4th Street around 4 a.m. on Oct. 15, instructed the cashier to open the registers and stole money and cigarettes.
If you recognize any of these suspects police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
