West Texas Home Builders Association Hosts 2019 Fall Tour of Homes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The West Texas Home Builders Association (WTHBA) is hosting the 2019 Fall Tour of Homes the last weekend of October and the first weekend of November, Oct 26-27 & Nov 2-3.
All 20 featured homes will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on those days. Touring these homes is free of charge.
WTHBA and local sponsors are offering visitors the opportunity to win one of seven prizes valued at $500 or more. Executive Director of the WTHBA Gena Godinez added, “Last year’s giveaways were so popular, we decided to add even more prizes to encourage this year’s guests to play.”
Each featured home will have brochures available that include maps, house info, and prize entry instructions. Digital maps, builder information, home prices, and prize entry instructions can be found at lubbockfalltourofhomes.com
While admission is free to this event, WTHBA is encouraging donations benefiting West Texas Hero Homes, a local non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to returning military and first responders. In 2018, two homes were awarded to two veterans – Michael Vasquez (U.S. Army SPC) and Cody Leake (U.S. Marine Corps).
The 2019 Fall Tour of Homes is sponsored by Ingram Concrete, SouthWest Bank, Western Title, West Texas Gas, and Yates Flooring Center.
The West Texas Home Builders Association (WTHBA), a trade association affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and the Texas Association of Builders, has represented the builders, developers, and vendors of the residential construction industry since 1948. Learn more at www.wthba.com
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.