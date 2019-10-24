Winter Weather Update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wintry weather is likely in the viewing area this afternoon and evening. However, not every location will see snow. I will be updating and adding to this story through the morning. Please check back. Also, I'll add today's video which will include the latest graphics on the when, where, type, and how much precipitation we expect.
Spotty rain showers are developing in the viewing area and will increase in coverage through the morning. Temperatures are and will be above freezing until at least late morning, so precipitation is expected to be liquid.
As the temperature falls, however, the rain will change to snow in the northern South Plains and southern Panhandle perhaps as early as late morning. And as the temperature continues to fall this afternoon, the rain-snow line will gradually move southeast and may reach the Lubbock area by late afternoon.
Snow may continue into the early morning hours, but I expect it will end over the viewing area before sunrise tomorrow.
The northwestern KCBD viewing area has the best chance of snow accumulation. Current data suggests a range of 1 to 3 inches, but isolated amounts near 4 inches may occur near Friona, and Dimmitt, Tulia, and Silverton. See the Winter Weather Advisory below.
No accumulation is expected on Lubbock-area roads, but a dusting may occur on grassy areas.
Please keep up with current conditions and forecasts and watch for later statements and advisories which may be issued. A shift in the track of the storm system may cause the snow fall farther north or south.
Communities most likely to see snowfall include Friona, Bovina, Farwell, Dimmitt, Hart, Tulia, Happy, Silverton, Quitaque, Muleshoe, Littlefield, Amherst, Olton, Plainview, Hale Center, Floydada, and Lockney.
Winter Weather Advisory from 10 this morning to 1 Friday morning for the KCBD viewing area counties of Parmer, Castro, Swisher and Briscoe.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Slick roads are possible. Areas of low visibility are possible with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Drive to conditions. Road conditions for the state in are in can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.
This Winter Weather Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, includes the cities of Friona, Bovina, Farwell, Dimmitt, Hart, Tulia, Happy, Silverton, and Quitaque.
