Accidents on South Loop 289 backing up traffic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A minor accident on South Loop 289, east of Slide Road is causing traffic to slow, adding to the traffic congestion from a previous accident on the access road.
No injuries were reported for this collision but police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This accident is separate from another accident that occurred on the eastbound access road of South Loop 289.
Police say the eastbound access road and the southbound Loop 289 off ramp for Slide Road are closed for at least another hour.
