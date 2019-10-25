City officials confident after winter weather training exercise

“Parks again will tell us they have the small equipment to do city buildings and fire stations. Parks puts their tree crews on duty. They will tell us, ‘We have two, three, four trucks, trailers, chainsaws, all of the equipment it takes if we have trees in the road or major branches.’ Lubbock Power Light is doing the same thing, going through staffing scenario and equipment scenario. But as we go through that exercise, it’s all done in artificial time. In real life it takes 12 hours to occur, we make it happen in an hour. So we give them another called inject: ‘Okay what started as a major snow storm coming in is actually going to result in two inches of ice. What do you differently now?'”