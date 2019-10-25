City officials confident after winter weather training exercise

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson says the city is ready to tackle winter weather emergencies after last week’s training exercise.
Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire and Rescue and departments like Information Technology and Parks and Recreation are just some of the response teams who took part in last week’s training.
“We create a scenario, obviously for those that are responding. We don’t tell them what it is, but it’s a chance to test ‘What did you do the year prior, can you implement the plans, can we learn? Is there something we need to adjust yet again?,” Atkinson said.
The exercise starts days before the teams meet in the Emergency Operations Center. Just like in real life, they’re given a mock weather report and have to come up with plans.
"They have had a day ahead of time to start feeding back to our emergency management team this is what we would do and this is how we would do it. This is how we would get ready. These are the people that would be involved,“ he said.
“Parks again will tell us they have the small equipment to do city buildings and fire stations. Parks puts their tree crews on duty. They will tell us, ‘We have two, three, four trucks, trailers, chainsaws, all of the equipment it takes if we have trees in the road or major branches.’ Lubbock Power Light is doing the same thing, going through staffing scenario and equipment scenario. But as we go through that exercise, it’s all done in artificial time. In real life it takes 12 hours to occur, we make it happen in an hour. So we give them another called inject: ‘Okay what started as a major snow storm coming in is actually going to result in two inches of ice. What do you differently now?'”
150 representatives showed up at the training, representing close to 1000 people who would normally respond to the emergencies.
Atkinson knows that emergencies can happen at any time, especially in the winter months.
“Last year was the first year with the parks department and their tree crews and their crew was actually put to work in the middle of the storm. We had that done. We didn’t expect to have that storm in early December but we did and those plans worked well.”
48 hours after any accident or emergency that requires responding, Atkinson says the Emergency Management Operations team evaluates how they responded.
Additionally, this year, they considered the disposition of staff from response teams who aren’t mobile.
“Who is going to run the 911 dispatch center? We need them. We need to take care of them. They don’t need to be there 24 hrs at a time, but is there an efficient way to get them safely to and from work?”
Atkinson says if you have a complaint or concern, call 311 and ask for Emergency Management. He also encourages the public to stay informed with the city’s website and social media platforms and LBK alerts.
