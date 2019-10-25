Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Unfortunately KCBD’s livestream of our Daybreak Today newscast is not available. But here are your top headlines:
On Daybreak Today, one person was hospitalized after a fire in East Lubbock early this morning.
- Firefighters responded to 2817 E. 8th St. Just after 4:15 a.m. for a house fire.
- There is no word on the severity of that person’s injuries or what could have started the fire.
- Read more here: 1 hospitalized after Friday morning house fire in East Lubbock
Two schools have reported delayed starts this morning in the northern South Plains.
- Both Wayland Baptist University and Plainview ISD will start at 10 a.m. this morning.
- The delay is because of inclement weather.
- More delays, if any, will be updated here: https://www.kcbd.com/weather/closings/
Texas Tech’s Chancellor, Dr. Tedd Mitchell, is stepping down from his other role as president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
- He will become chancellor full-time starting next month.
- Lori-Rice Spearman will serve as interim president of the HSC.
- Read that story here: Tech System’s Tedd Mitchell to leave position as HSC president to become full-time chancellor
Wildfires are forcing the evacuation of thousands in California.
- The Tick Fire, in Los Angeles, has burned nearly 4,000 acres.
- The Kinkade Fire, in northern California, has spread to 16,000 acres in the high winds.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Punishing winds that whipped California fires could last
