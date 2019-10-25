Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

1 hospitalized in Friday morning fire, 2 Plainview campuses announce delayed starts and wildfires burn throughout California

By Michael Cantu | October 25, 2019 at 6:27 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 6:27 AM

Unfortunately KCBD’s livestream of our Daybreak Today newscast is not available. But here are your top headlines:

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person was hospitalized after a fire in East Lubbock early this morning.

Two schools have reported delayed starts this morning in the northern South Plains.

  • Both Wayland Baptist University and Plainview ISD will start at 10 a.m. this morning.
  • The delay is because of inclement weather.
  • More delays, if any, will be updated here: https://www.kcbd.com/weather/closings/

Texas Tech’s Chancellor, Dr. Tedd Mitchell, is stepping down from his other role as president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Wildfires are forcing the evacuation of thousands in California.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

