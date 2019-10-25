Food for Thought: 10/24/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s a short menu in this week’s Food for Thought. We only have one stop on the list, but it’s at the bottom with more than a dozen violations.
Tommy’s Famous Burgers at 117 University had 13 violations.
Raw beef was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
The reach-in cooler was not keeping food cold enough.
Foods in the reach-in cooler did not have date marks.
An employee handled a ready-to-eat burger with their bare hands.
An employee did not properly wash their hands before putting on gloves.
Spoiled lemons were with good lemons.
Raw shellfish was stored over raw beef.
Laundry detergent was in the kitchen area with food service items.
Employees’ personal food and drinks were in the kitchen area.
Gaskets on the walk-in cooler were damaged.
Fan covers were dirty.
A wet mop was left in the mop bucket. It must be hung to dry.
The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
