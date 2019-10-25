Frog says Blue Halloween Buckets Mean Something

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Look at this Trick or Treater we found outside the station… the McGavock frog.
With a Halloween bucket in hand, he didn’t ask for candy. Instead, our friend the frog brought treats to the newsroom in a beautiful blue bucket. He told us it was blue for a reason.
Remember, we did a story on the McGavock frog during Autism Awareness Month in April. This frog, or Brandon Buzzank, wanted to bring awareness to Autism since he has been diagnosed with ASD, Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Now, in October, the frog wants parents to know that this blue bucket is not just a pretty option for collecting Halloween candy.
It goes back to a post by Omairis Taylor, who called for a blue bucket to recognize Autism among Trick or Treaters. The suggestion went viral. She explained that her son would carry a blue bucket for Halloween to signify that he wants to enjoy the holiday, but is confused by Halloween and may not act as others would expect.
The post has been shared more than 122 thousand times.
We want to thank Brandon, the McGavock frog, for bringing the blue bucket to our attention!
