Icy roads possible Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As temperatures fall overnight, icy road conditions will be possible from Lubbock north into the Panhandle.
The heaviest snow has been from Friona to Dimmitt and north to Amarillo and roads will be an issue through Friday morning.
Bridges and overpasses will be the biggest concern for any icing overnight. However, drier air will move into the area and that may result in a few icy areas.
By morning it should be sunny over most of the area, except for the north and northeastern areas. These regions will get sun as the day progresses.
It will be warmer on Friday with highs back to the 40s in the snow region and low 50s here in Lubbock and areas to the west and southwest.
Continue to monitor current conditions and forecasts and watch for statements and advisories should any more be necessary.
Drive to conditions and anticipate possible travel hazards. You can use our weather app and weather page to check on current conditions and forecast updates. You can get road conditions by calling 5-1-1.
There will be a hard freeze for Lubbock, and much of the rest of the Caprock area yet to experience a hard freeze, or even a freeze by morning. A light freeze is more likely over the southeastern viewing area.
Dry weather and warmer afternoons will follow Friday and Saturday, with another cold front arriving late Sunday. Next week, including Halloween, looks cooler/colder than average. Check out our temperature trends and precipitation outlook in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page (and in our free Weather App, too).
