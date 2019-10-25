KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bailey Boy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bailey Boy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bailey Boy is just over a year old and is listed as a lab-mix.
He has beautiful eyes and is energetic. He also interacts well with other dogs.
Bailey Boy’s adoption fees for Friday, Oct. 25, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
