LFR gives information on Thursday evening apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to respond to an apartment fire Thursday evening that they say has displaced 12 people from three apartments.
LFR says at 5:28 p.m., they were called to 2105 E. 4th Street, to an apartment on fire. Crews were able to contain fire damage to one apartment and a portion of the attic, but several empty and occupied apartments were affected by smoke damage and without electricity.
Red Cross was called and assisted 8 adults and 4 children who were displaced from 3 apartments. The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking which was spread when the resident applied water to the fire.
From Lubbock Fire Rescue: “LFR would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to never put water on a grease fire. Every residence should have a fire extinguisher for these situations. Another good way to put out a grease fire is to simply turn off the stove and cover the pan with a lid. Stay safe and never leave your stove unattended.”
