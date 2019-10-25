Lubbock County commissioners promise fire department donations through own salaries

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - After their first fiscal year either returning or donating part of their salaries, two of Lubbock County’s commissioners vow to keep a campaign promise and help local volunteer fire departments along the way.
After taking office in January, Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Corley and Precinct 4 Commissioner Chad Seay told KCBD they would act on campaign promises to not benefit from 2014 pay raises for Lubbock County commissioners. County Commissioners’ salaries increased from $57,600 to $79,985, which includes an expense allowance. That was an increase of $22,385.
Corley signed an affidavit to decrease his pay to the previous amount and return the difference to the county’s general fund. Seay chose to keep the travel expense stipend and put around $676 from each paycheck into an account to make donations to volunteer services.
Corley tells KCBD he will follow that practice this fiscal year with the difference from the pay increase.
“I think Chad had the best idea,” Corley said. “If there’s any criticism to be had of our budget process, we didn’t get as far as we wanted to with our fire departments. I’ve got four fire departments in my precinct, so that’s what I’m going to do is write each one of them a check each quarter.”
According to check stubs, Seay donated $5,000 to the West Carlisle Fire Department, $1,500 to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Employee Association, $1,000 to South Plains Fellowship of Christian Athletes and $1,000 to Access Lubbock. He said another $5,000 will go to the New Deal Fire Department before the end of the year.
According to Corley, fire departments receive $425 per call for help. He said that amount was determined in 2011 and needs to be increased.
“We’ve been working with the fire departments to reassess what is the actual cost for a call,” Corley said. “So, we can get their funding proper for what the job requires now.”
Both commissioners own and operate their own businesses while serving on the Commissioner’s Court. KCBD asked if they view this position as a full-time job.
“Yes and no,” Seay said. “Definitely through the budget cycle, it’s more than a full-time position.”
Seay went on to say he treats it like a full-time job.
Corley said you have to be flexible with a schedule.
“I still believe the county commissioner position is a part-time job,” Corley said. “It’s a full-time commitment.”
Both vow to continue to not accept the full commissioner salary for personal use until commissioners are no longer voting or determining their own pay.
