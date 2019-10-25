Lubbock Fire Rescue, TXDOT warn of slick roadways overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With winter weather in the area and precipitation falling, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Texas Department of Transportation are warning drivers to watch for dangerous road conditions overnight.
Lubbock Fire Rescue posted to their Facebook page, advising that Public Works crews will be out overnight treating Lubbock roads.
TXDOT Lubbock sent a tweet Thursday evening saying drivers should use caution if traveling overnight.
