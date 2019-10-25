Narratives of Genocide exhibit coming to the Museum of Texas Tech University

Provided by Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University Honors College and the Museum of Texas Tech University with the generous support of the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission will open the exhibition, Narratives of Genocide on October 29, 2019.
The exhibit will feature 14 narratives of survivors of modern genocide, in their complexity and simplicity, offering a unique opportunity to dialogue about the privileges we enjoy, the possibilities we overlook, and the promises we make to one another.
Narratives of Modern Genocide will share the lessons the survivors have brought to Texas, how they are accessing opportunity, how they are telling their tales, and how their tragic past histories are lighting new paths for their communities.
The exhibit will be open through February of 2020. For more information on the Narratives of Modern Genocide Project, please contact Aliza Wong at aliza.wong@ttu.edu. The Museum of Texas Tech University is located at 3301 4th Street, Lubbock, TX 79409 Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and free to the public.