Salvation Army COLD PATROL helps 200 people in first winter blast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army’s Disaster Alert Response Team (DART) patrolled the streets of Lubbock Thursday evening to assist anyone in need.
The Survive The Night COLD PATROL deployed its newest piece of response equipment, a specialized truck outfitted to distribute food, warm drinks, blankets, hygiene kits and cold weather ware to those without shelter and exposed to the severe weather.
An additional vehicle accompanied the COLD PATROL to transport anyone in need of overnight shelter to The Salvation Army’s 110-bed shelter in Lubbock.
The COLD PATROL vehicle came into contact with 200 people through the night. They distributed 150 blankets, 160 pair of gloves, 95 hats, 40 pairs of socks, 10 scarfs, 10 coats and a lot of coffee, hot chocolate and pizza.
One woman was taken to the Salvation Army Shelter for the night.
The overarching objective of the COLD PATROL is to sustain the lives of those living on the streets, get them into shelter and out of danger.
