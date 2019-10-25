Teachers from Frenship, Levelland recognized as Teachers of the Year for Region 17

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Two teachers from Frenship and Levelland are being recognized in Austin today as Texas Teachers of the Year.
Sara Simpson from Oak Ridge Elementary, Frenship ISD was selected as Region 17 Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Cathrine McMahan from Levelland Middle School, Levelland ISD was selected as Region 17 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Also recognized today:
Karen Sams, a third-grade teacher from Weatherford ISD, was named the 2020 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year on Friday.
Sams was chosen to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition, so she will have the title of 2020 Texas Teacher of the Year.
Michelle Sandoval, an eighth-grade math teacher from Ysleta ISD in El Paso, was named the 2020 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year.
