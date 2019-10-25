Teachers from Frenship, Levelland recognized as Teachers of the Year for Region 17

Sara Simpson, Elementary Teacher of the Year, is from Oak Ridge Elementary in Frenship. Cathrine McMahan, Secondary Teacher of the Year, is from Levelland Middle School. (Source: ESC 17 Instruction & Curriculum)
By KCBD Digital | October 25, 2019 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 2:51 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Two teachers from Frenship and Levelland are being recognized in Austin today as Texas Teachers of the Year.

Sara Simpson from Oak Ridge Elementary, Frenship ISD was selected as Region 17 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Cathrine McMahan from Levelland Middle School, Levelland ISD was selected as Region 17 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Posted by ESC 17 Instruction & Curriculum on Friday, October 25, 2019

Also recognized today:

Karen Sams, a third-grade teacher from Weatherford ISD, was named the 2020 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year on Friday.

Sams was chosen to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition, so she will have the title of 2020 Texas Teacher of the Year.

Michelle Sandoval, an eighth-grade math teacher from Ysleta ISD in El Paso, was named the 2020 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year.

