Warming before the next cold front, and the next...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday's snowfall was a record. More on that in an update to this story a little later this morning. A warm-up begins today – if warm-up means warmer than yesterday. It will be short lived, however, with several cold fronts lining up to visit West Texas.
Much of the Caprock area, including Lubbock, had a hard freeze this morning. Much of the remainder of the viewing area, except for the southeastern corner, had at least a light freeze. A hard freeze will kill cold-sensitive vegetation while a light freeze, around 30 to 32°, may or may not kill or damage it.
This morning's cold breeze will continue through the day, though the afternoon will be warmer than yesterday under a sunny sky. Highs will range from near 50 degrees in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-50s in the southeast.
Clear with a light wind and cold tonight.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will be not quite as low as this morning, but a lack of wind will make it feel even less cold. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a much warmer afternoon. High temperatures will be near the seasonal average, ranging from the upper 60s in the northeast viewing area to the mid-70s in the southeast corner of the viewing area.
A cold front is expected Sunday during the day. While not as strong as Thursday’s, it will turn cooler and then colder across the area. Please see our Weekend forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.