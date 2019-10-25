Woman dead after East Lubbock house fire Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2817 East 8th St. early Friday morning. EMS took one person to a University Medical Center where she later died.
A Lubbock Fire Rescue official has identified the woman as 69-year-old Rosetta Perry. Officials say next-of-kin have been notified.
LFR says the fire started from a heat lamp inside a dog house that was against an exterior wall of the woman’s home. Officials on scene said because the dog house was so close to the house it ignited a couch and chair.
No smoke detectors were found inside of the home, according to LFR.
A passerby saw the fire around 4:15 a.m. and called it in. Crews were on the scene for nearly two hours.
The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental and there was only one person hurt in the fire. There was only a small amount of damage to the house, but the smoldering furniture caused a lot of smoke.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.