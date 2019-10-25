Woman dead after East Lubbock house fire Friday morning

Woman dead after East Lubbock house fire Friday morning
A house fire was reported at 2817 E. 8th St. on Oct. 25. (Source: Julie Castaneda KCBD)
By KCBD Staff | October 25, 2019 at 6:07 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 11:22 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2817 East 8th St. early Friday morning. EMS took one person to a University Medical Center where she later died.

A Lubbock Fire Rescue official has identified the woman as 69-year-old Rosetta Perry. Officials say next-of-kin have been notified.

LFR says the fire started from a heat lamp inside a dog house that was against an exterior wall of the woman’s home. Officials on scene said because the dog house was so close to the house it ignited a couch and chair.

No smoke detectors were found inside of the home, according to LFR.

A passerby saw the fire around 4:15 a.m. and called it in. Crews were on the scene for nearly two hours.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental and there was only one person hurt in the fire. There was only a small amount of damage to the house, but the smoldering furniture caused a lot of smoke.

At 4:11 am this morning units responded to 2817 E. 8th for a reported structure fire that was called in by a passerby....

Posted by Lubbock Fire Department on Friday, October 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.