21-year-old sentenced to 15 years for January 2018 shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 21-year-old Lubbock man will spend 15 years in the Texas Department of Corrections after being found guilty for a 2018 aggravated robbery in which a young man was shot and pushed from a moving vehicle.
The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office says on Thursday, October 24, a Lubbock County jury found Terence Harris-Youngblood guilty of aggravated robbery and returned a sentence of 15 years. Jessica Gorman and Ginny Simpson with the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, assisted by Investigator Connie Gonzalez.
The DA’s sya because the case involved a deadly weapon, Youngblood will have to serve at least half his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. The case was prosecuted by Jessica Gorman and Ginny Simpson, who were assisted by Investigator Connie Gonzalez.
In January of 2018, Youngblood, alongside 20-year-old Ruby Banuelos and 19-year-old Francisco Rodriguez, were arrested after multiple aggravated robberies. On January 2, Youngblood shot an unarmed individual in the leg and shoved him out of a moving vehicle.
The victim suffered a shattered femur and massive blood loss, and likely would have died if not for a good Samaritan who found him in the street and rushed him to University Medical Center.
Gorman and Simpson spoke on the ruling: “The jury’s verdict sends a message that gun violence will not be tolerated in our community and that anyone who does not receive that message will be looking at serious consequences, regardless of their age.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.