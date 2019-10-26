DPS Seeks Homicide Suspect from Pecos, Texas

PECOS, Texas – The Texas Rangers are searching for Arthur Ortiz Gallegos who is wanted for a murder that occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Reeves Co., Texas. Gallegos was last seen on foot in the 800 block of South Mesquite in Pecos, Texas. He has ties to the Midland, Odessa and Lubbock areas, and may be attempting to flee to Mexico. Gallegos should be considered armed and dangerous.