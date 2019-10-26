END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Nazareth 1 Lorenzo 0 (forfeit)
Lueders-Avoca 50 Guthrie 0
Abilene Christian 63 All Saints 33
Lubbock Christian 39 FW Temple 0
Petersburg 46 Hart 0
Lazbuddie 70 Cotton Center 20
Borden County 60 Klondike 14
Tahoka 14 Ralls 6
Sudan 50 SpringLake-Earth 0
Ropes 66 Whiteface 20
WF Rider 67 Plainview 7
Seagraves 18 Bovina 13
Farwell 48 Plains 7
Smyer 36 Lockney 16
Dalhart 38 Levelland 7
Abernathy 52 Colorado 6
Lubbock Titans 36 West Texas Oilers 0
Grady 79 Sands 38
Spur 72 Aspermont 26
Bushland 28 Shallowater 24
Littlefield 40 Slaton 38
Childress 42 Dimmitt 0
New Home 36 Crosbyton 14
Lubbock-Cooper 47 Wichita Falls 7
Morton 22 Meadow 20 (3OT)
Knox City 60 Paducah 51
Seminole 47 Lake View 28
Snyder 35 Sweetwater 34
Turkey Valley 70 Miami 40
Denver City 44 Brownfield 14
Olton 43 Floydada 7
Idalou 49 Roosevelt 7
New Deal 22 Hale Center 0
Whitharral 54 Amherst 38
Hermleigh 53 Rotan 38
Kress 42 Silverton 40
Spearman 41 Tulia 14
Pecos 66 Lamesa 22
Canadian 57 Friona 0
River Road 50 Muleshoe 28
Frenship 65 Odessa 21
Abilene Cooper 49 Lubbock High 14
Monterey 56 Palo Duro 14
Post 41 Sundown 27
Trinity Christian 48 Coram Deo 21
Jayton 53 Rule 0
