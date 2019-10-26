END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 25

KCBD End Zone Highlights for Friday, Oct. 25 (Part 1)
October 25, 2019 at 10:50 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 10:52 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

KCBD End Zone Highlights for Friday, Oct. 25 (Part 2)

Nazareth 1 Lorenzo 0 (forfeit)

Lueders-Avoca 50 Guthrie 0

Abilene Christian 63 All Saints 33

Lubbock Christian 39 FW Temple 0

Petersburg 46 Hart 0

Lazbuddie 70 Cotton Center 20

Borden County 60 Klondike 14

Tahoka 14 Ralls 6

Sudan 50 SpringLake-Earth 0

Ropes 66 Whiteface 20

WF Rider 67 Plainview 7

Seagraves 18 Bovina 13

Farwell 48 Plains 7

Smyer 36 Lockney 16

Dalhart 38 Levelland 7

Abernathy 52 Colorado 6

Lubbock Titans 36 West Texas Oilers 0

Grady 79 Sands 38

Spur 72 Aspermont 26

Bushland 28 Shallowater 24

Littlefield 40 Slaton 38

Childress 42 Dimmitt 0

New Home 36 Crosbyton 14

Lubbock-Cooper 47 Wichita Falls 7

Morton 22 Meadow 20 (3OT)

Knox City 60 Paducah 51

Seminole 47 Lake View 28

Snyder 35 Sweetwater 34

Turkey Valley 70 Miami 40

Denver City 44 Brownfield 14

Olton 43 Floydada 7

Idalou 49 Roosevelt 7

New Deal 22 Hale Center 0

Whitharral 54 Amherst 38

Hermleigh 53 Rotan 38

Kress 42 Silverton 40

Spearman 41 Tulia 14

Pecos 66 Lamesa 22

Canadian 57 Friona 0

River Road 50 Muleshoe 28

Frenship 65 Odessa 21

Abilene Cooper 49 Lubbock High 14

Monterey 56 Palo Duro 14

Post 41 Sundown 27

Trinity Christian 48 Coram Deo 21

Jayton 53 Rule 0

