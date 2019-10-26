Man accused of shooting pregnant Lamesa woman arrested, police say

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant Lamesa woman has been arrested and charged with capital murder, according to Lamesa Police.
A warrant for 30-year-old Demarcus Bufford of Andrews County was issued today, and the Lamesa Police Chief says at 6:10 pm, Andrews county deputies stopped him for a traffic violation and put him in custody without incident.
Champagne Woods and Bufford have a child together, according to the Lamesa police department.
Police say he is currently in Andrews County jail until he is arraigned, then he will be transferred to Dawson county.
Lamesa Police say this case is still under investigation.
For more on the shooting, read our story here: Pregnant woman killed in Lamesa shooting
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.