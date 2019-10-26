Much Warmer Today With Cold Front Tomorrow

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing by Monday morning and you'll want to keep the winter weather wardrobe out for the week ahead. Arctic air is going to invade the region by mid-week and any available moisture could bring another round of light wintry precipitation along with hard freeze conditions during the overnight hours. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 30's to mid 40's with windchill making it very uncomfortable to be outdoors without protection from the cold.