Much Warmer Today With Cold Front Tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today start out cold, but by this afternoon breezy westerly to southwesterly wind will increase to become sustained between 15-20mph which will assist high temperatures with a nice rebound to the 70's with plenty of sunshine.
Tonight temperatures will fall back into the upper 30′s to low 40′s which is likely the warmest morning in the 7-day forecast.
A cold front arrives tomorrow and the timing of which will dictate how warm our temperatures get before decreasing behind the front with breezy northerly wind through the afternoon. As of now it appears that the front will reach Lubbock shortly after noon with temperatures reaching the mid 60's before decreasing behind the front.
Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing by Monday morning and you'll want to keep the winter weather wardrobe out for the week ahead. Arctic air is going to invade the region by mid-week and any available moisture could bring another round of light wintry precipitation along with hard freeze conditions during the overnight hours. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 30's to mid 40's with windchill making it very uncomfortable to be outdoors without protection from the cold.
Prepare to bring pets and plants indoors as well as taking precautions with any plumbing that could be damaged by freezing temperatures.
