Nice evening, colder weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Saturday was very nice across the South Plains after a brief warmup.
Weather conditions will turn colder again Sunday as our next cold front tracks across the area.
This frontal boundary will be dry with no precipitation in the forecast.
It will be clear and cool tonight with lows in the lower 40’s. 30’s are possible for some areas outside of the city.
North winds return Sunday with highs in the 50’s northern areas with 70’s southern areas.
It will turn even colder by the middle of the week as arctic air spills across the state.
Temperatures will be well below average for most of the upcoming work week.
Models show a risk for freezing rain or light wintry precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday.
