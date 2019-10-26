Red Raiders face Kansas in Lawrence, 6 p.m.

LAWRENCE, KS (KCBD) - The Red Raiders have dropped four out of their last five games, but are eager to get back in the win column.
Heading into their eighth game of the year, the Red Raiders are heading to Lawrence as four-point favorites to beat the Jayhawks.
So, here are my three keys to victory for the Red Raiders to get their first road victory of the season against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Get out to a hot start: This was a key last week, and here we are again. Last week, the Red Raiders started out their game against Iowa State flatter than a week old soda... Yes, I have had one and they are bad. And, if they want to win on the road for the first time in the Matt Wells era - they can not do that again. During his press conference on Monday, Matt Wells said there was a lack of attention to detail that lead to the team's slow start. I bet the coaches harped on the little things this week and so hopefully that won't happen again. But, the bottom line is - the Red Raiders can't start slow again.
"Not one thing. Just weren't very detailed oriented. That comes back to didn't communicate, I thought, whatever adjustment to a formation. Weren't real sharp," Wells said on Monday.
Slow Down Pooka Williams: No doubt, this is the biggest key of the week. Last week against Texas, we saw the "Dearmon Effect" on the Kansas offense. In his first game as the offensive coordinator for the Jayhawks, Brent Dearmon had an impressive debut - with 48 points and 569 yards as the play-caller. A big part of their success offensively is their running back Pooka Williams. Williams is a home run threat for the Jayhawks. Last week, he had 25 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns against the Longhorns. I would say, he is the man that makes that offense go... So, if Texas Tech wants to have success - slow down Pooka Williams and get the second-best Big 12 running back off of the field.
"Speedy guy. He knows how to make plays," linebacker Evan Rambo said. "He knows where to find the holes. He knows how to run the ball. He knows how to use his strengths to beat teams and beat opponents. He works in that offense very well. And beside him, they have a good quarterback. He knows how to make plays on his own and get his receivers to get the ball. So we just gotta deal with that. But it starts within us, once again, executing our assignments, getting our techniques right and just owning up to locking down and being as explosive as we can to get out there and make plays."
Turn the turnovers into points: No doubt, this was one of the talkers this past week... Why can't the Red Raiders turn their forced turnovers into points? And, like I always say - the numbers never lie... Against Arizona, the Red Raiders forced three turnovers but scored only seven points off of them. On the road at Oklahoma, Tech gets an interception and gets a field goal. Then, the next week against Oklahoma State, the Red Raiders get five turnovers but only scores 13-points. Against Baylor, Texas Tech gets just three points off of three Bear turnovers, and of course, the Red Raiders got zero points off of their turnover against Iowa State. So, off of those 13 turnovers, the Red Raiders have scored 26-points... Not good.
So, coming into this week, the Kansas offense has shown they are happy to give the ball away. They are currently seventh in the conference in turnover margin. So, I think a key part of Texas Tech's future success is turning their forced turnovers into points.
Final Thoughts: Texas Tech might have lost four out of their last five games, and over that time the offense has been okay with Jett Duffey leading the charge. But, Kansas's defense is dead last in third-down defense. So, their midrange passing game should work this week.
Predictions:
Pete - Texas Tech 38, Kansas 31
Devin - Texas Tech 37, Kansas 27
