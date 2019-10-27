Cold Front Today Keeps Temperatures Mild

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front is marching south through the Texas Panhandle this morning and will bring somewhat breezy northerly wind through the afternoon hours while temperatures increase to reach the mid to upper 60's in Lubbock.
Wind speeds decrease tonight while temperatures drop to the low 40′s by midnight and it may be the best opportunity for Trunk-or-Treat activities tonight.
Some areas will likely develop patchy fog as the wind direction becomes more easterly by Monday morning with temperatures dropping to around freezing to start the work week.
The week ahead will be impacted by arctic air intrusion which will keep temperatures below average and data is still suggesting that some light wintry precipitation could make it's way into the Panhandle and some communities in the northern South Plains.
Winter weather wardrobe will help to keep you warm as the coldest air yet this season is expected to arrive Wednesday which will likely bring overnight temperatures by Thursday morning into the teens.
