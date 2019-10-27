GOLDEN: No. 17 Texas Tech soccer defeats Texas in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The No. 17 Texas Tech soccer team defeated the Texas Longhorns 2-1 off of a golden goal in overtime.
Before that, the team was held scoreless in the game until Charlotte Teeter ties the game up with a header in the 88th minute.
Then just six-minutes into overtime, Macy Shultz puts the ball in the back on of the net to seal the win.
With the 2-1 victory, Texas Tech improves to 13-2-2 on the season and will close out Big 12 Conference play with a home game on October 31 against Kansas State.
