Kansas takes advantage of second-chance FG to beat Texas Tech 37-34

LAWRENCE, KS (KCBD) - The Kansas Jayhawks took advantage of a lucky second chance and Liam Jones kicked a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give Kansas a stunning 37-34 win over the Red Raiders.
With the game tied at 34, Jones tried a 40-yard field goal with 13 seconds left, but it was blocked and picked up by Douglas Coleman. He ended up tossing the ball, possibly thinking that time had expired and it was picked up by a Kansas player with 2 seconds left. That set up Jones for a second chance with an even closer 32-yard field goal.
Unlike last week, when the Red Raiders fell behind 20-0 to Iowa State, Texas Tech came out fast as a SaRodorick Thompson touchdown run & Jett Duffey touchdown pass to McLane Mannix opened up a 17-0 Red Raider led.
Leading 17-14 at the half, the Red Raiders came out in the third extending their lead as TJ Vasher caught a touchdown pass.
However, Kansas used the big plays to come back and tie the game at 27. Carter Stanley threw long touchdown passes of 48, 65 and 70 to even things up early in the 4th.
Texas Tech regained the lead on a Duffey to Dalton Rigdon 48-yard touchdown pass, put the Red Raiders up 34-27
Kansas tied it back up at 34 on a Velton Gardner 32-yard touchdown run with 5:12 left in the 4th.
The loss snaps Texas Tech’s 10-game winning streak in Lawrence and gave the Jayhawks their first win over the Red Raiders since 2001. It was also the first homecoming win for the Jayhawks in 10 years.
The Red Raiders fall to 3-5 overall and 0-4 on the road.
Texas Tech will now enter another bye week and will next be in action Saturday, Nov. 9 at West Virginia.
