Lubbock families find support at BUDS Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, over 30 family teams participated in the BUDS Buddy Walk, a walk to support people with Down Syndrome.
BUDS stands for “Better Understanding Down Syndrome.” Today’s walk supported its mission is to promote public awareness and encourage acceptance and inclusion of those with Down Syndrome, people who have an extra chromosome.
Teams and families took a lap around Lubbock-Cooper High School’s football stadium and enjoyed snacks from food trucks.
Jennifer Jones, the Vice President of board of the BUDS Lubbock chapter, says she wants all of Lubbock and Lubbock-area communities to make sure kids with Down Syndrome are visible and seen in the community.
“We want to try to reach out to new parents and current parents and even friends and even someone that might work with someone with Down Syndrome, we want to work with them, too. We want to work with the community as much as we can,” Jones said. “With this event, it’s really about awareness - about our kids and knowing that our kids are more alike than they are different.”
Jennifer says today’s event was about growing the organization, seeing old friends and making new ones, who could turn into a support system.
“That’s what family is for. Family is not only your blood, but it’s friends that love you unconditionally. We consider family each other's children.”
Brooke Phillips got involved with BUDS when her 3-year-old son Corbin was born.
“It’s a hard journey for sure, so like anything, you need the support system of people who have gone through similar circumstances, so to have this support system means everything.” Phillips said. “It’s incredible. There’s always someone who has been through what you’re going through and the same stages that you go through with having a little one. So to have their advice and their wisdom and knowledge on certain things is incredible.”
Last year’s walk raised $6,000. We’ll update this story once we know the total for 2019. The funds will go towards outreach programs for the BUDS Lubbock chapter.
For more information about BUDS, head to the Lubbock chapter’s website.
