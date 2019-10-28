Arctic air spills across the South Plains this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As expected, Sunday was colder across the South Plains viewing area.
Lubbock officially reported a high of 59 degrees Sunday under sunny skies.
Northeast winds continue overnight tonight with a few clouds possible by daybreak, especially north of Lubbock.
Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30’s. Northeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast Monday as a disturbance tracks across the Panhandle.
Flurries are possible across the Panhandle, but our area should remain dry.
High temperatures remain chilly in the lower to middle 50’s for highs.
A slight chance of wintry precipitation is possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday as arctic air spills across the area.
High temperatures Tuesday could remain in the lower 40’s.
Wednesday’s high temperature could stay in the middle to upper 30’s with freezing drizzle or light wintry precipitation possible.
Skies clear out Wednesday night with lows in the upper teens to near 20 degrees Thursday morning.
It will remain colder than average Friday through Sunday, but not as cold as our midweek system.
