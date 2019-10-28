Area teams & athletes advance to State Cross Country Meet

Area teams & athletes advance to State Cross Country Meet
sundown boys and girls win cross country regionals for 5th year in a row (Source: sundown isd)
By Pete Christy | October 28, 2019 at 5:45 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 5:45 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The UIL Regional Cross Country Meets were held Monday morning and many area teams and individuals are heading to State on November 9th.

Here are reported teams and individuals heading to State:

Teams:

3A

Abernathy Girls finished fourth

Abernathy Lady Lopes advance to State in Cross Country. Way to go!

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, October 28, 2019

2A

Sundown boys are Regional Champs for 5th straight year and the Sundown Girls are Regional Champs for the 6th straight year

Sundown Cross Country gets it done once again under amazing coach Paul Darden For the 5th year in a row both the...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, October 28, 2019

1A

SpringLake-Earth boys finished first in Regional

Way to go SpringLake-Earth boys winning Regional and Heading to State

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, October 28, 2019

Crosbyton Boys finished second

The Crosbyton boys Cross Country Team has advanced to State! Terrific job guys!

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, October 28, 2019

New Home Boys finished 3rd

New Home boys are heading to State Cross Country

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, October 28, 2019

Sands boys finished 4th and the Sands girls finished second

Both Sands boys & girls are heading to State Cross Country meet

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, October 28, 2019

Spur Boys finished first and the Spur Girls finished third

The Spur Cross Country Boys Team finishes first at Regionals and are heading to State & he Spur girls finished 3rd and they are going to State

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, October 28, 2019

Borden County girls finished first

Congrats to Borden County!

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, October 28, 2019

Nazareth girls finished 4th

Congrats to the Swiftette Cross Country team on placing 4th overall and advancing to the State Meet for the 6th year in...

Posted by Nazareth ISD on Monday, October 28, 2019

Individuals:

3A

Slaton: Alice Cogburn, Mary Jo Parker, Ty Kinch

Congratulations to Slaton’s Cross Country State Qualifiers Alice Cogburn Mary Jo Parker Ty Kinch The State meet is Saturday November 9

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, October 28, 2019

2A

Lockney: Brett Moore & Nathan Ceniceros

Lockney has two going to State Cross Country

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, October 28, 2019

1A

Patton Springs: Melania Ramirez

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, October 28, 2019

If your school’s athlete advanced to State cross country meet, email photo and info to pchristy@kcbd.com

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.