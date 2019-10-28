Area teams & athletes advance to State Cross Country Meet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The UIL Regional Cross Country Meets were held Monday morning and many area teams and individuals are heading to State on November 9th.
Here are reported teams and individuals heading to State:
Teams:
3A
Abernathy Girls finished fourth
2A
Sundown boys are Regional Champs for 5th straight year and the Sundown Girls are Regional Champs for the 6th straight year
1A
SpringLake-Earth boys finished first in Regional
Crosbyton Boys finished second
New Home Boys finished 3rd
Sands boys finished 4th and the Sands girls finished second
Spur Boys finished first and the Spur Girls finished third
Borden County girls finished first
Nazareth girls finished 4th
Individuals:
3A
Slaton: Alice Cogburn, Mary Jo Parker, Ty Kinch
2A
Lockney: Brett Moore & Nathan Ceniceros
1A
Patton Springs: Melania Ramirez
If your school’s athlete advanced to State cross country meet, email photo and info to pchristy@kcbd.com
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.