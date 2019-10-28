Cold and dreary by Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Cold temperatures are in the forecast through Thursday as arctic air spills across West Texas the next few days.
A slight chance of wintry precipitation is possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday as arctic air spills across the area.
In addition, models are showing the risk for drizzle and freezing drizzle overnight tonight. Freezing drizzle would be most likely north of Lubbock.
Clouds are likely Tuesday, especially during the first part of the day.
Models show drizzle, low clouds and perhaps freezing drizzle where temperatures are below freezing Tuesday. Highs top out in the upper 30’s.
A secondary surge of colder air arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday.
There will be a risk for drizzle, light rain and freezing drizzle during this time.
Lows drop into the upper 20’s Tuesday night with highs in the middle 30’s Wednesday.
Skies clear out Wednesday night with lows in the upper teens to near 20 degrees Thursday morning.
Our record low for Thursday morning is 20 degrees set in 1991. This record may be in jeopardy.
It will remain colder than average Friday through Sunday, but not as cold as our midweek system.
