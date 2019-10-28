Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Final week for early voting, gunman opens fires at off-campus Texas university party, Texans’ Watt out for the season after Sunday injury

By Michael Cantu | October 28, 2019 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 6:17 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, this is the final week for voters to cast their early ballot in the Texas constitutional amendment election.

  • More than 5,000 people voted during the first week of early voting. There are 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution.
  • In Lubbock County, Slaton will have a special election to fill two city positions. And Wilson, Ropes and Plainview ISD will have bond proposals on their ballots.
  • Learn more about voting locations here: Early voting for Texas constitutional propositions continues through Nov. 1

A gunman opened fire at an off-campus homecoming party, in Greenville, for Texas A&M - Commerce students.

J.J. Watt, the defensive end for the Houston Texans, is out for the season after a pectoral injury he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

The head of ISIS is dead after being cornered during a raid by U.S. special forces in Syria.

