Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, this is the final week for voters to cast their early ballot in the Texas constitutional amendment election.
- More than 5,000 people voted during the first week of early voting. There are 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution.
- In Lubbock County, Slaton will have a special election to fill two city positions. And Wilson, Ropes and Plainview ISD will have bond proposals on their ballots.
- Learn more about voting locations here: Early voting for Texas constitutional propositions continues through Nov. 1
A gunman opened fire at an off-campus homecoming party, in Greenville, for Texas A&M - Commerce students.
- The shooter killed two people and disappeared as hundred tried to escape the venue.
- Police do not have a description of the gunman or a motive for that attack.
- Read the latest here: 2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at college party in Texas
J.J. Watt, the defensive end for the Houston Texans, is out for the season after a pectoral injury he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.
- Watt was hurt in the second quarter of the game and later tweeted he was out for the season.
- The Texans won their game against Oakland, 27-24.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Houston DE Watt out for season with pectoral injury
The head of ISIS is dead after being cornered during a raid by U.S. special forces in Syria.
- Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi blew himself up in a tunnel. He founded the terrorist group, which has claimed large areas of Syria and Iraq.
- The U.S. says it plans to hunt down more of his followers.
- Read more from The AP here: Trump says US forces cornered IS leader in dead-end tunnel
