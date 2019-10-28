76ers coach opens up on why Zhaire Smith will be sent to G-League

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heading into his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Zhaire Smith was looking to carve out some minutes and become the defensive presence that he was at Texas Tech on the NBA level.
But, news broke on Friday that Smith will start the year with their G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
As of right now, the 76ers roster has tons of depth on it and that has limited Smith's playing time early on.
According to USA Today, because of the lack of playing time Smith was seeing and needing to develop - the Sixers said it made no sense keeping him at the NBA level.
“Let’s just start with playing,” Brown said at practice on Friday. “They’re not sitting on the sideline watching the starting five and the backup five play. They’re playing and they’re also young that if it’s my son, if I’m their coach, it all points back to ‘how do you play?’ and so they’re going to be in an environment where they’re going to be playing more.”
Smith, the team's first round pick in 2018, hoped to make a splash in 2019 after recovering from health issues that cost him his rookie season.
The plan for Smith is to grind and develop in Delaware and eventually get back up to the NBA team in Philadelphia.
