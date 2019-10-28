Houston DE Watt out for season with pectoral injury

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) (Source: Stew Milne)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN | October 27, 2019 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 5:59 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt sustained a season-ending injury to his pectoral muscle on Sunday in a win over the Oakland Raiders.

Watt was injured in the second quarter of Houston's 27-24 win and tweeted afterward that he was done for the season.

His tweet said: "This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes."

That tweet came after he retweeted a video of him making a tackle for a loss. The caption on the tweet read: "Look out for No. 99," and he added the comment: "Shoulda told my pec to look out lol."

