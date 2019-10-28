Ice may be on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Potentially significant weather this week, as colder and colder air moves into the KCBD viewing area. Due to the shallow nature of the colder air, I expect little in the way of measurable precipitation. However, it's a set up that favors fog and drizzle and, with temperatures dropping, possibly freezing fog and drizzle.
Mostly cloudy skies will linger into early afternoon, then partly sunny. Winds will remain light, but highs will make it only into the 50s.
Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible tonight. With temperatures falling to and below freezing, patchy freezing fog and drizzle will be possible late tonight and tomorrow morning, though mainly over the northwestern KCBD viewing area.
Tomorrow will be even colder under an overcast sky, with areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle possible through the day. Highs will only make it into the 40s.
Hazardous road conditions may develop late Tuesday and continue through Wednesday morning as temperatures fall and create conditions favorable for light ice accumulations. In addition to slick spots on area roads, ice may develop on other surfaces, such as walkways, stairs, and decks.
Light snow may fall on a thin ice layer over the northwestern KCBD viewing area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Road conditions may be messy in the northern viewing area into the Panhandles through early Thursday morning.
Current data indicates clearing Wednesday night, leading to our coldest night this season so far. Early Halloween Lubbock may see a low around 18 degrees. Lubbock's record low for October 31 is 20° (in 1991). Lubbock's record low for the month of October is 18° (on October 30, 1993).
For Halloween details see the forecast here on our Weather Page.
