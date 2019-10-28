5 injured in crash involving Citibus at 16th and Texas Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department police desk say five people were injured in a crash involving a Citibus that happened just before 1 p.m.
The crash happened at 16th and Texas Ave. and also involved a blue passenger vehicle.
Officials say there are two people with moderate injuries and three with minor injuries. There is no word on if the injured people were passengers on the bus or in the passenger vehicle.
Officials say a dumpster and a high-line pole were hit in the crash.
Other details about the crash have not been released.
