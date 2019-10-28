KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zoe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zoe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Zoe is eagerly waiting to be adopted and has been with LAS since June.
She is an energetic pup who is up-to-date on all her shots.
Zoe’s adoption fees for Monday, Oct. 28, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
