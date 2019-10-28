Lubbock Police officer Thompson finalist for IACP Officer of the Year Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Police officer was among four finalists for the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 2019 Police Officer of the Year Award.
Officer Thomas Thompson was called on stage and recognized for his efforts and responsible leadership in responding to an aggravated robbery at the Coyote Moon game room in august of 2018.
According to the website for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, “On August 13, 2019, (The IACP website said 2019, but our records show the robbery occurring in 2018.) Officer Thomas Thompson responded to a robbery in progress call at a local game room and arrived while the two suspects were still inside the business.
As Officer Thompson and his backup approached the business, the backup officer opened the door and was met by one of the armed suspects pointing a handgun directly at him. The backup officer yelled that the suspect had a gun. Officer Thompson reached the second door as the suspect opened it. The suspect pointed the handgun at Officer Thompson which knocked him off balance. As Officer Thompson fell backwards, he immediately fired upon the suspect.
The suspect ran and turned back towards Officer Thompson in another apparent attempt to shoot at him.
While sustaining a significant ankle injury, Officer Thompson opened fire from a downed position and struck the suspect multiple times. While still on the ground, Officer Thompson scanned his surroundings and observed a second suspect flee behind the backup officer.
He immediately established a leadership and command presence for the incident. He alerted the backup officer, disarmed the injured suspect, and instructed the backup officer to return to the patrol vehicle as he realized the backup officer did not have adequate cover.
He then immediately notified dispatch of the situation and called for EMS.”
Officer Thompson was calm and cognizant; taking a command role and directing other officers, despite an injury and immense pressure. Due to his guidance and leadership, no loss of life resulted from this incident.
President Donald Trump was on hand to honor the law enforcement officers from across the country, calling Officer Thompson to the stage.
K9 Officer Nick Grivna, of the Virginia, Minnesota, Police Department; Trooper Daniel Harrell, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol; and Border Patrol Agent Jonathon Morales, U.S. Customs and Border Protection were the three other finalists.
Agent Morales was the winner of the Officer of the Year Award.
