Massachusetts non-profit donates protective vest to Snyder police K-9

Vested Interest, the charity organization that donates these vests, is based out of East Taunton, Massachusetts and donates these vests to police departments throughout the United States. The organization has donated more than 3,000 ballistic vests, 800 K-9 NARCAN kits, more than $75,000 of K-9 medical insurance premiums and more than $25,000 in K-9 medical first aid kits, according to its website .