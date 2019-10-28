Massachusetts non-profit donates protective vest to Snyder police K-9

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - The Snyder Police Departments narcotics K-9, Lucas, will receive a special protective vest within eight-10 weeks through a non-profit that provides police dogs with bullet and stab protective vests.
Vested Interest, the charity organization that donates these vests, is based out of East Taunton, Massachusetts and donates these vests to police departments throughout the United States. The organization has donated more than 3,000 ballistic vests, 800 K-9 NARCAN kits, more than $75,000 of K-9 medical insurance premiums and more than $25,000 in K-9 medical first aid kits, according to its website.
Lucas’ vest will be embroidered with the words, “In memory of K9 Ike, Vancouver, WA Police Department.” Ike was a K-9 with the Vancouver Police Department in Washington who was stabbed during a pursuit in 2015.
The donation from Vested Interest provides one protective vest with $950. Vest are usually valued between $1,744-$2,283, according to the Snyder Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.