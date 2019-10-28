Nov. 5 election includes area school bond proposals, Slaton leadership spots

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Voters throughout Lubbock County and the South Plains have some major decisions to make when it comes to special elections during November’s election.
Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5, is for both constitutional amendments and special elections. Major ballot initiatives around the area include filling two city leadership positions in Slaton and three school district bond proposals in Ropes, Plainview and Wilson.
Five people are on the ballot to fill the mayor’s spot in Slaton, after the death of its mayor D.W. “Dubbin" Englund in late-May. Lynn Nowlin, Clifton Shaw, Sonny Bullard, Coy Evans and John Gatica are running for that spot.
Slaton is also looking to fill the position of City Commissioner Ward 4, which was also left empty after the death of James A. “Buster” Tucker, who died a few days before Englund in May. The three people who are on that ballot are Charlie Haynes Jr., Terry D. Reeves and Vernon Steese.
The Ropes Independent School District is taking a a $5.8 million bond proposal to its ballot box. If passed, that money will go to adding more classrooms and cafeteria space to its existing buildings.
That would also increase the tax rate in the town to $1.5584 per $100 valuation.
Plainview ISD will also have an election to make adjustments to its existing facilities through a $76.62 million bond.
The bond would provide all campuses in the district with more secured entry ways, expand and renovate its elementary schools, and re-adjust its middle schools.
La Mesa Elementary School would be expanded and two elementary schools would be added. The district would also demolish five old elementary school buildings. Early childhood and pre-kindergarten programs would also be introduced to all elementary campuses.
Estacado Middle School would be expanded, renovated and turned into a transition middle school for seventh and eighth graders. PISD’s, Coronado Middle School would also be expanded and renovated, then used as an intermediate campus for fifth and sixth graders.
Related Link: More on that proposal can be found here
A $7. 66 million bond for Wilson ISD would also pay for construction, acquisitions and equipping buildings. The bond would also allow for the purchase of more buses for the district.
This election is on Nov. 5, but voters have until Friday, Nov. 1 to submit their ballots early.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.