Amarillo officer and K9 find more than $1 million worth of heroin and cocaine
APD K9 Sunny (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 29, 2019 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 11:35 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An officer with the Amarillo Police Department and the APD K9 Sunny found more than $1 million worth of heroin and cocaine this morning.

Sunny and his partner were working drug interdiction throughout Amarillo this morning when they found five pounds of heroin and nine pounds of cocaine.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the street value for the cocaine was around $408,000 and $695,000 for the heroin.

Amarillo police say this drug bust possibly prevented the drugs from being distributed to other cities.

