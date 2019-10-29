City of Lubbock discusses future needs for streets, public safety, quality of life, Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At the City Council Priorities Planning Meeting Monday, the City of Lubbock looked to the past and then turned to the future to outline objectives and needs for it’s citizens.
“I think it’s important, at least once a year, we devote a day to maybe getting away from what we do day-to-day and look at the bigger picture,” Mayor Dan Pope said. “So, we’ll take a look at the road we’ve taken so far, some of our accomplishments, but we’ll spend the bulk of our time looking forward.”
In the Christian Life Center of the First United Methodist Church, the City Council sat surrounded by city staff as Mayor Pope, City Manager Jarrett Atkinson and other staff and special guests presented those accomplishments and goals.
“I think we’ve been relatively consistent with what we think is important: public safety, the fiscal discipline, pay-as-you-go, trying to avoid debt as much as possible, doing a better job of communicating, working on our neighborhoods, improving our neighborhoods, working on some economic development and redevelopment," Mayor Pope said.
The City Council addressed its priorities as follows: Fiscal Discipline, Communication, Community Improvement, Public Safety, Growth and Development, Economic Development and Redevelopment.
Atkinson also addressed the council with what the city sees as future capital needs. Those are in the areas of streets, public safety, quality of life as well as the Civic and Convention Center.
Documents shared at the meeting outline $516,665,350 in street improvements. Four categories of street projects are dirt road residential, residential rebuild, brick street rebuild and arterial expansion.
While these are larger investments, Mayor Pope said $10 million in street maintenance will be paid with cash this year.
As for public safety, the city indicates the need for another fire station, which would be Fire Station 20 to be south of Loop 88 between Avenue P and Indiana Avenue. This comes as both Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department welcome new leadership. The LPD is also beginning to break ground on police substations.
“As your leadership turns over, you want to make sure they understand what’s important to council,” Mayor Pope said. “We’re the voice of citizens in that regard. Chief [Shaun]Fogerson is off to a great start. We look forward to getting Chief [Floyd] Mitchell here in a couple of weeks. I think a big part of what we do is public safety. It’s job one.”
Other public safety issues presented to the council include an outdoor warning system and the need for larger facilities for the Public Health Department.
Under the Quality of Life category, the city wishes to expand libraries to areas outside Loop 289. There are also concerns the Godeke Branch is a leased facility without meeting or community space. Discussions center around relocating Godeke, constructing new branches or moving to a joint library/community center model.
The Parks & Recreation Department also hopes to consider infrastructure often requested like walking trails, pavilions, a new skate park and even splash pads.
Lastly, the City Council will consider awarding a contract in November to a firm to develop cost estimates for renovating and expanding the Civic Center.
“When I think about opportunities, I think about what it is that we do tomorrow, the next day, the day after that to prepare our community for the growth that is coming our way,” Mayor Pope said.
As the city considers all these identified needs, finding the resources to act upon them is the next challenge.
“There are only so many resources to do the job,” Mayor Pope said. “So, that job includes taking care of what we have today, as well as planning for the future. I think that’s, if someone were to say what is our biggest challenge, I would say it’s day in and day out how we best steward those resources to make sure we accomplish the goals of, not only the council, but more importantly what our citizens tell us.”
